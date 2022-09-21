Ana de Armas speaks out about the failure of erotic thriller Deep Water

Ana de Armas has spoken out about Deep Water, the failed erotic thriller co-starring Ben Affleck.

The film centers on Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) Van Allen, an affluent New Orleans couple who have fallen out of love with each other. As resentment builds, the two begin playing deadly mind games with each other that seem to result in real-life fatalities.

“I learned that I cannot compromise on a director,” she told Variety (opens in new tab), speaking of Adrian Lyne. “Because at the end of the day, that is what the movie is going to be, and that’s what the experience is going to be, and that’s the person that you have to trust the most.”

There was a lot of hype around the film given that it was supposed to mark Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne's return to cinema, as well as the fact that it's an adaptation of the 1957 novel of the same name by the late Patricia Highsmith. Her novels The Talented Mr. Ripley and The Price of Salt (later republished as Carol) were also adapted for the big screen, with both films receiving several Academy Award nominations. What made headlines prior to the film's release, however, was de Armas and Affleck's highly publicized offscreen relationship – that culminated in a very public breakup.

“I have never been someone that wants any attention that’s not about my work,” the actor continued. “So when the attention is not about my work, it is upsetting, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate, and it feels dangerous and unsafe.

De Armas is set to star as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, a fictionalized account of the starlet's life based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates. The drama will hit Netflix On September 28.

