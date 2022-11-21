An 'easy' fix for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet graphics issues: A screen so small you can't see a freakin' thing

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can actually perform better visually when played on a teeny tiny screen, at least that's what this TikTok user is saying.

It's no secret that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are lacking in a few areas . One of the main complaints is that the graphics are not up to scratch when compared to other recently released Nintendo Switch games. There is a solution for this though, as TikTok creator youroldpaljosh (opens in new tab) has discovered.

It turns out that if you play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on an iddy biddy screen, you can't see any of the graphical issues at all! In the TikTok video, youroldpaljosh uses a surge protector, a standard Nintendo Switch, a HDMI downscaler, and a tiny pocket TV to play Pokemon Scarlet. Just like they promise at the start of the video, the game does look somewhat better, that is if you're okay with squinting throughout the Paldea region.

The irony of this fix wasn't lost in the comments of the video either, with several pointing out that maybe Pokemon games are just meant to be played on smaller screens - like the Gameboy, GBA, or Nintendo DS - instead of on big TV screens. Most of the people in the comments though are just astounded that the gen 9 Pokemon game really does look better on a 2.2-inch LCD screen.

Despite its flaws, there really isn't much slowing down Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier today it was revealed that the two titles have taken over FIFA 23 to be the UK's biggest physical release of 2022. Not only this but it's also become the second-biggest Pokemon launch of all time after Pokemon Sun and Moon from 2016. We should have seen it coming really considering that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had the highest pre-orders in the series' history ,