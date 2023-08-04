An artist mad with power is fusing every Gen 1 Pokemon into a single abomination, and at 35 days it's already a nightmare

Have you ever wondered what all the Gen 1 Pokemon would look like if they were fused together? Nope, us neither. Nevertheless, we'll soon find out as one artist is on a mission to combine all 151 original pocket monsters into one single abomination.

Rather than mashing together entire Pokemon of all shapes and sizes, the artist TB_Mumpitz is taking a more considered approach and each day adds one component of one particular Pokemon to the mix. They're currently on day 35, and already it's quite a sight to behold.

As you can see from the image below, the nightmarish creature consists of Snorlax's body with Arcanine's legs, Machamp's arms and Onix's tail. It's got three heads: Gyarados with Alakazam's moustache and Lickitung's tongue; Arbok, which has Golbat's mouth; and Dragonair with Mr. Mime's hands.

TB_Mumpitz isn't doing it alone either, as each day, users on the Pokemon subreddit post their ideas and the top-voted comment gets added to the artist's creation. For instance, on day 14, the most popular suggestion was to put Mew inside Kangaskhan's pouch, which itself is attached to Snorlax, and low and behold, on day 15, there they are.

The most recent addition is a Koffing Tattoo on Machamp's arm, and judging by the comments on TB_Mumpitz's latest post, Arbok could be about to get Hitmonchan's arms.

If you think it looks terrifying now, just imagine what it'll look like when the remaining 116 Pokemon get added to the mix. Moreover, what if they don't stop at a single generation, and we see all nine Pokemon generations fused together into one? Now that would be truly terrifying. Then again, battles would certainly be a breeze with that monstrosity by your side.

Elsewhere, the new snooze-monitoring app Pokemon Sleep recently launched, and it's a lot more complicated than you think.