America Chavez is fully-caffeinated to finally confront her past in Made in the USA #1

America Chavez returns this month with a new limited series that will redefine who she is ahead of her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. America Chavez: Made in the USA comes from TV writer Kalinda Vazquez and artist Carlos Gomez.

"WHO IS AMERICA? America Chavez is incredible - her origins, her strength, her dimension-shattering star portals!" reads Marvel's description. "But when the foundation of everything she believes is shaken, America will stand up and face the parts of herself she's been running from."

Gomez frames America Chavez: Made in the USA as "a new origin story with a ton of unexpected twists!"

Check out this preview of America Chavez: Made in the USA #1 (of 5):

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Yes, that's Kate Bishop - America's teammate in the recent West Coast Avengers series.

America Chavez: Made in the USA is described by Marvel as "an explosive, brand-new story all about what made America Chavez who she is - and what she'll do to protect the ones she loves."

This is the second solo book for the character after 2017's America by Gabby Rivera and Joe Quinones.

The first of five issues, America Chavez: Made in the USA #1 goes on sale March 5. A softcover collection of America Chavez: Made in the USA is already available for pre-order, with an estimated October 19 release date.

America Chavez: Made in the USA will be available in comic stores, book stores, and on digital platforms.