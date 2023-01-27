Amazon unveils first look at The Power, the streamer's new big show with an electrifying twist

The first look at The Power, Prime Video's new big show, has been unveiled – and the photos tease a world undergoing a major change.

The series is based on Naomi Alderman's critically acclaimed novel of the same name, which sees all the teenage girls of the world mysteriously develop electrical powers that allow them to electrocute whoever they want, whenever they want. It's not just them, either, as it's not long before they discover that older women also have the Power, which the teenagers can awaken within them. Suddenly, the global balance of power begins to change completely.

The star-studded cast includes Toni Collette (Hereditary) as Margot Cleary-Lopez, John Leguizamo (Violent Night) as Rob Lopez, Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Tobeeh Jimoh (Ted Lasso) as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles (The Good Wife) as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan (The Gentlemen) as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz (Mr. Selfridge) as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić (London Spy) as Tatiana Moskalev, and Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery. True Blood's Raelle Tucker is showrunner. Check out the new pictures below.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon)

The show will follow the storylines of multiple characters spread around the globe: Margot is an American politician and Jos her daughter, who struggles to control her Power, while Tunde is a video journalist investigating the Power, Allie a young girl who escapes from her abusive foster home after gaining the Power, and Roxy the daughter of London mob boss Bernie who is frustrated by the patriarchal structure of her family. Each character has their life thrown into dramatic upheaval by the emergence of the electrical Power.

The Power will premiere on Prime Video in March. While you wait, get up to speed on the upcoming seasons of the streamer's other major shows, The Boys season 4 and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. You can also check out our roundup of the best shows on Prime Video to fill out your watchlist.