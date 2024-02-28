Amanda Waller turns up the heat on the Titans - and a new artist is on the way

DC's Titans is getting a new series regular artist in the form of Lucas Meyer, who will be joining writer Tom Taylor on the book starting with #9. Meyer has form with the superteam having been the artist on Titans United: Bloodpact, which was based on the HBO Max TV show, as well as providing art for Titans: Beast World #4, Knight Terrors: Punchline, and DCeased: War of the Undead Gods.

"I've been a fan of Tom's work long before I started working for DC," said Meyer in a statement accompanying our preview of Titans #9. "I was already following his work on Injustice, Suicide Squad, Nightwing, Dark Knights of Steel, and the original DCeased; it was incredibly surreal for me to actually collaborate with him on DCeased: War of the Undead Gods."

You can check out a selection of unlettered pages from Titans #9, which show off Meyer's art in all its glory in the gallery below.

"About halfway through issue four of Titans: Beast World, Tom and DC approached me about being the ongoing artist for Titans," Meyer said. "Even though I'd drawn Titans-focused books in the past, I was a little nervous, because I'd be following in the wake of Nicola Scott's incredible work, and adding to the legacy of artists like George Pérez, Nick Cardy, and so many other spectacular artists that have contributed to the history of these characters I love so much."

The issue also comes with a choice of four covers by, from left to right, Chris Samnee, Joshua "Sway" Swaby, W. Scott Forbes and Yanick Paquette.

Meyer is joining Titans at a time when the superteam is enjoying a higher profile than they have for many years, having recently headed up the epic Titans: Beast World crossover event. DC's official synopsis, however, suggests that things are only going to get tougher for the gang in the coming months. It reads:

"Amanda Waller has condemned the Titans and publicly blamed them for a world-wide crisis. While many still see the Titans as heroes, others now see them as a danger to all. Can the Titans battle misinformation and fight for a world that hates them? All while the greatest threat to the team may be within their own ranks?"

You can find out more about that threat when Titans #9 is published by DC on March 19.

