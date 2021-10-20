Aloy, Kratos, and Ratchet & Clank help out in amusing Champions' League football adverts

Last night's Champions League match in Italy featured a star-studded cast of PlayStation games as official sponsors.

Just below, you can check out a couple of examples of how PlayStation sponsored the Champions League broadcast in Italy in some pretty creative ways. One brief ad has Horizon Forbidden West's Aloy lending one team's manager a hand on the sidelines, while another spot has Kratos and Atreus in their God of War Ragnarok iterations arriving at the stadium to catch a game.

CE L’HO FATTA #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/7ogxjnXxBaOctober 19, 2021 See more

There's even an appearance from Uncharted's Nathan Drake, as the series protagonist scales an entire stadium with a grappling hook, to find himself the perfect seat in which to watch the action on the field. Finally, one advert featured Ratchet and Clank travelling through dimensions to help an injured player off the pitch with a floating stretcher.

Quoto questo tweet per metterne tre che sono riuscito a riprendere 🤩Il primo è un Nathan selvatico https://t.co/LEbZUlKsdg pic.twitter.com/LdLT8dhpqNOctober 19, 2021 See more

They're all brilliantly creative ways of advertising the PlayStation brand and its games across the Champions League broadcast, so much so that they barely feel like adverts in the traditional sense. The Italian audience of the Champions League broadcast were certainly treated to some colorful guest stars in their match sponsorships, that's for sure.

As for the games themselves, you can pick up Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart right now, exclusively on the PS5, while Nathan Drake stars across four entire Uncharted titles on PS5 via backwards compatibility. Elsewhere though, we'll have to wait until 2022 to get our hands on Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, as while the former launches in February 2022, the latter is still without a release date.

Head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for a complete look at everything else PlayStation has planned over the next couple years.