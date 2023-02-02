Almost a third of PS5 owners skipped the PS4 generation, Sony says

30% of PS5 owners never owned a PS4, Sony has claimed.

Earlier today, on February 2, Sony broadcasted its earnings call for the third quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, featuring CFO Hiroki Totoki. The company's CFO revealed data that shows 30% of those who own a PS5 console around the world never owned a PS4 console.

30% of monthly active users on PS5 never owned a PS4, Sony claims in its latest financial results pic.twitter.com/l4dxv3q4W6February 2, 2023 See more

Considering that's nearly a third of all PS5 owners worldwide, that's a pretty impressive figure for Sony. The 30% statistic arguably shows that Sony's PS5 has been pretty persuasive in drawing in either lapsed PlayStation players who played older Sony consoles like the PS2 or PS3, or brand-new gamers who've never owned a PlayStation console before.

Winning over new prospective customers could be something to do with a pretty stellar 2022 for PlayStation at large. In terms of console exclusives at least, Sony had God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part 1, Stray, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and Ghostwire Toyko among others, which is a powerful console exclusive line-up for just a single year on the market.

More recently, The Last of Us TV show has attracted an audience in the millions around the world, raking in acclaim with both critics and audiences alike. It's not hard to imagine some viewers would've picked up a PS5 console after watching the HBO adaptation.

Elsewhere in the financial earnings call earlier today, Sony revealed the PS5 had sold an impressive 7.1 million units between October and December 2022, which is more than double what the console sold in the same period in 2021. Considering supply issues for the PS5 have now been resolved, things are looking strong for Sony's new-gen console.

Head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for a look ahead at what the future holds for Sony's console.