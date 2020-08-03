Al Ewing series We Only Find Them When They're Dead sets sail in search of dead gods

Writer Al Ewing's creator-owned series We Only Find Them When They're Dead, created alongside artist Simone Di Meo, takes the writer's trademark sense of larger-than-life sci-fi weirdness and amps it up way past 11, following a crew of space scavengers who harvest resources from the corpses of ancient cosmic deities floating in space.

Now, Boom! has released the first look at Di Meo and colorist Mariasara Miotti's interior pages, along with a cover from the series artist and a variant from Christian Ward (featuring a character who mysteriously looks not so unlike Al Ewing himself, seen here).

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

"Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II harvest resources from the giant corpses of alien gods found on the edge of human space," reads Boom!'s official description of We Only Find Them When They're Dead. "While other autopsy ships race to salvage the meat, minerals, and metals that sustain the human race, Malik sees an opportunity to finally break free from this system by being the first to find a living god. But Malik’s obsession with the gods will push his crew into danger at the darkest reaches of space—unless the rogue agent on their trail can stop them first..."

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

"We Only Find Them When They're Dead is a concept I've been brewing for some years now, something that merges a few of my favorite things - high-concept action, world-building, quests for the meaning behind existence and heavily metaphorical science fiction - and uses them to create a universe we're building out into something truly vast, rich and strange," Ewing stated when the series was announced. "No matter which parts of my work you've enjoyed before, there'll be something here for you to love."

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 is scheduled for release September 2.