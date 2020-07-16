Ahoy's continuity-crossing duo returns for The Wrong Earth: Night & Day

What if Adam West's Batman teamed up with Frank Miller's Batman?

That's the basic premise of Ahoy Comics' The Wrong Earth: Night & Day, the latest series starring alternate Earth versions of the same character, Dragonfly and Dragonflyman.

The new cross-continuity limited series will launch in January 2021.

The Wrong Earth: Night & Day picks up from the original The Wrong Earth and subsequent Dragonfly & Dragonflyman limited series, featuring a team-up of the two heroes who are the same man but from two different realities.

"Racing to prevent identical catastrophes that threaten the separate earths they inhabit, gritty Dragonfly and his campy doppelganger Dragonflyman follow the clues to a third Earth, where they at last come face-to-face!" reads the publisher's description for the debut issue.

But from the looks of this preview provided by Ahoy, the first issue begins with the relatively cheerful Dragonflyman and his sidekick Stinger in hot water (literally) against a quirky villain known as Pilgrim Progress - with underlings called the Plymouth Mob, no less.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jamal Igle (Ahoy Comics)) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Jamal Igle (Ahoy Comics)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Jamal Igle (Ahoy Comics))

Wrong Earth's team of writer Tom Peyer (Legion of Super-Heroes), artist Jamal Igle (Supergirl, Firestorm, Molly Danger), and inker Juan Castro (Grayson, Aquaman) continue on for this third volume in the franchise. The collected edition of the previous arc, Dragonfly & Dragonflyman, hit shelves back on July 6.

A subversion of the superhero genre, The Wrong Earth uses the comic book multiverse trope to team two versions of the same hero but with drastically different tones and backstory. Dragonflyman is a campy light-hearted hero while Dragonfly is a more dark, brooding anti-hero.

The Wrong Earth: Night & Day is part of a fifth wave of new titles since Ahoy's launch in 2018. Other sequels and original titles are expected to be announced throughout the week.

The Wrong Earth: Night & Day #1 is scheduled to arrive in comic shops and digital outlets on January 6, 2021.