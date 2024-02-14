Ahead of Xbox briefing, Microsoft lead reportedly told staff "every screen is an Xbox" and stressed ambitions to be the number one cross-platform gaming company

An internal Xbox meeting is continuing to generate headlines, as a new report on the event suggests that Microsoft's gaming division aims to make "every screen" an Xbox.

The meeting, held on February 6, apparently saw Xbox bosses Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond address staff in the wake of rumors that first-party games like Starfield and Indiana Jones would be going multiplatform. Now, Inverse reports that Bond told those in attendance that "every screen is an Xbox," illustrating the point by showing Xbox Game Pass title Palworld on an array of tablets, TVs, and handheld devices.

This Inverse report comes from journalist Shannon Liao, who writes that "Bond spoke extensively about Xbox’s strategy of existing on multiple kinds of devices and greater ambitions of becoming the number one cross-platform gaming company."

I mention Liao specifically because she wrote about this same meeting in a newsletter last week, reporting then that Spencer told employees Xbox had no plans to get out of the console business. That's still emphasized in this new report, but it seems Xbox consoles might become one smaller part of Microsoft's overall gaming strategy. Which, honestly, you probably could've guessed after endeavors like Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The future of Xbox as a console platform has been the subject of no end of debate among the gaming community since those multiplatform rumors started swirling last week. Whatever the truth is, we're apparently going to learn more as part of an Xbox podcast featuring Phil Spencer on February 15.

