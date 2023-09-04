Agatha's title change is part of the show – but the bad news is it’s part of more Marvel delays

Multiple Marvel projects have been delayed, but it’s Agatha’s WandaVision spin-off that has set tongues wagging – thanks to a new title that suggests Westview’s resident witch is up to no good.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is the title of the show formerly known as Coven of Chaos (and, prior to that, House of Harkness). Outside of the common thread of alliteration, Variety suggests that the new title is "more a suggestion that Agatha is up to her old skulduggery."

Sadly, we’ll be waiting a little while longer to see what sort of toil and trouble Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha is cooking up. Previously slated for a 2023 release, Darkhold Diaries, starring Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, and Aubrey Plaza, will now hit Disney Plus in Fall 2024.

The Darkhold, of course, was the book of tremendous mystical power that eventually corrupted Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), leading into the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If the tome has somehow made its way back into Agatha’s grasp then it could spell trouble for the MCU. Or, to speculate further, it could even hint at more of an anthology-style show diving deep into Agatha’s spellbinding past.

Unfortunately for Marvel fans, the schedule shake-up doesn’t end there (via The Hollywood Reporter). What If…? season 2 is now set for this Christmas; X-Men ‘97 is coming in early 2024, as is Hawkeye spin-off Echo; Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and the Wonder Man series have seemingly also been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing strikes.

