Against all odds, this Diablo 4 player has nabbed one of the six ultra-rare Unique items

An incredibly lucky Diablo 4 player has managed to obtain one of the game's rarest items.

As Wowhead reports, Diablo 4 player Lithie, aka YesYou, has become the first known player in the world to find Andariel's Visage, one of six ultra-rare and super-powerful Unique items. The player showed off the miraculous drop during a Twitch stream with Polish streamer NadinWins.

At around 6 minutes and 30 seconds, Lithie demonstrates just what Andariel's Visage can do and why you'll definitely want to be fortunate enough to find one of your own. At the mercy of a group of spiders, the item's area-of-effect attack Poison Nova gets triggered, dealing massive damage and wiping out the overgrown arachnids in seconds. At the same time, the player's health is restored thanks to the item's handy Life Steal ability.

Andariel's Visage, along with the other five incredibly rare Uniques, are so hard to find that Diablo 4's lead class designer Adam Jackson recently took to Twitter to confirm they were real after players began to doubt they existed at all. According to Jackson, Doombringer, Harlequin Crest, Melted Heart of Selig, Ring of Starless Skies, and The Grandfather, along with Andariel's Visage, will only drop from enemies that are level 85 or higher. You can secure them "anywhere you can get a regular Unique," and they always drop at 820 item power".

Each of them would certainly be a stellar addition to any loadout, but with the chances of actually finding one so low, for the majority of players, they might as well not exist at all. It remains to be seen whether or not Blizzard will increase the drop rate for these in the future to give us a fighting chance of finding them.

