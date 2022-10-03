After the Overwatch 2 conversion, buying every original cosmetic would cost over $12,000

New Overwatch 2 players face a staggering bill if they want to get every cosmetic item from the original game.

With the news that Overwatch 2 would replace the original game came the news that all cosmetics would transfer over from Overwatch to the sequel. If you never played the first game in Blizzard's shooter series though, one player has worked out that it'd cost newcomers potentially upwards of $12,000 USD to obtain every cosmetic item from the first Overwatch.

This calculation is done on the basis of Credits, Overwatch 2's form of in-game currency that can be purchased with real-world money. This is only the amount based on the best money-to-Credit ratio around the world, however, which means the final sum might be far more expensive if you were to simply purchase Credits in USD.

You won't be surprised to know Legendary-tier skins and emotes would work out as the biggest chunk of the $12,000 USD. Despite the fact that there's nearly three times the amount of voice lines up for purchase, Legendary skins and emotes are by far the most expensive group, with 362 of the items costing you right around $5,928 in total.

Overwatch 2's final launch will debut tomorrow October 4, and the Overwatch 1 shutdown date is set to go for today on October 3. When tomorrow rolls around, the official Overwatch 2 launch time has been set in stone at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST, so there's not long to go until you can officially jump into the new offerings from Blizzard's shooter.

