After making an iconic puzzle game so hard he could barely beat it himself 11 years later, dev teases a new game that's even harder

The follow-up to a puzzle game so tricky that its own developer confessed to getting so stumped by it that he thought it was bugged promises to be even trickier.

11 years ago, Alexander Bruce released Antichamber. The beloved puzzle game has gone on to become a modern classic, but it requires a certain kind of mindset - less of a raw puzzle game and more of a trial-and-error based game of exploration, it's cryptic rather than outright difficult. Nevertheless, that didn't stop Bruce from getting lost in his own game - returning to it earlier this year, he revealed that at one point, he'd become so lost that he thought he was dealing with a bug rather than a puzzle.

Bruce seems to agree with the community sentiment that Antichamber isn't too hard but also empathizes with those who find it particularly tricky. Unfortunately for that latter group, however, he doesn't seem to be tuning things down for his next game.

In a recent tweet, Bruce acknowledged that "a bunch of people found Antichamber too hard," but said that "I have bad news for these people regarding my new game." There's still little information to go on as to what that game might be - in his Twitter bio, Bruce says that he's "deep down a rabbit hole exploring something else," but he's not been forthcoming with the details. Antichamber, however, has cemented itself as a firm classic of the genre over the past decade, so I'm sure that whatever's next is also going to be pretty special.

Tickle your brain with our list of the best puzzle games.