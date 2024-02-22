After a catch-'em-all MMO, TemTem dev reveals a co-op roguelike that looks like Pokemon meets Vampire Survivors

The developer of catch-'em-all MMO TemTem has announced it is now working on a co-op roguelike that looks like Pokemon meets Vampire Survivors.

On February 20, TemTem developer Crema announced Temtem: Swarm, a survivor-like bullet heaven spin-off game with online co-op for up to 3 players. The new game is set to release in 'Q3 2024' and has a real Vampire Survivors feel to it.

Just like in the beloved Nintendo IP, TemTem features a bunch of collectible creatures that are based on different elements. Several of the creatures we met in the original game will return in TemTem: Swarm, except this time players will be able to team up with up to three friends to take on swarms of Tems together using a variety of strategies and resources.

The day has finally arrived and we're so excited to share the new project we've been working on, Temtem: Swarm, a survivor-like bullet heaven with online co-op for up to 3 players! 🤜🏻🤛🏻Are you up to the challenge? The Swarm awaits, wishlist Temtem: Swarm on @Steam now! pic.twitter.com/rSgxFKZDOcFebruary 20, 2024 See more

The original TemTem game started life on Kickstarter back in 2018 where it managed to raise more than $500,000 over its original $70,000 goal. Fast forward to 2022 and TemTem was released to PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch where it became one of the most well-known Pokemon likes - that is, until Palworld officially came along earlier this year.

Surprisingly, a lot of TemTem's fans weren't too happy with the announcement, with many claiming that the new spin-off game should have been implemented into the original as an arcade mode - something that was promised in TemTem's Kickstarter campaign but has yet to materialize. Several fans have gone as far as saying Swarm appears more like a "cash grab" from the studio than a genuine sequel or spin-off.

This backlash, which can be seen in the game's subreddit, prompted Crema's CEO to issue a statement on the game's official discord that reads: "If you really want [the] Temtem franchise to live on and more games to be made, be it spin-offs or Temtem 2, what you would really ask for is for us to stop improving Temtem 1 and start working on something new."