After 33 years, an underrated NES Metroidvania gets a direct sequel from the same developer, now with a roguelike spin

Over three decades after it was first released, cult classic NES Metroidvania

Ufouria: The Saga finally has a direct sequel, and it's doing things a little

differently.

Launched all the way back in 1991, Ufouria: The Saga sees you as penguin-like

protagonist Hebe (or if you played the European version, a snowman called Bop-

Louie) explore an interconnected world in search of your friends. These pals

aren't just good for staving off loneliness; they also grant Hebe access to

additional skills that, in typical Metroidvania fashion, help you retrieve items and

power-ops that were previously out of reach.

It flew largely under the radar at the time, not least due to its North American localization being canned - players in the region would have to wait until the Wii release in 2010 to get in on the action. It has gained a dedicated following in recent years, though, enough to convince original developer Sunsoft to give it its own fully-fledged sequel.

Ufouria: The Saga 2 continues the side-scrolling antics of Hebe and his trusty band of buddies, who look more charming than ever thanks to the gorgeous feltwork visual style. Locations from the first game make a return, only this time, you'll be adventuring through a world that's procedurally generated.

"The various stages from the original game now change randomly every time you enter," Sunsoft says on the game's Steam page, "making for a fresh new challenge each time! New characters joining your crew let you reach more areas. You might even find areas that weren't in the original game at all..."

So far, Ufouria: The Saga’s return has been going down well with players. Currently, the sequel has a "Positive" user rating on Steam, with one reviewer describing it as "Really great and a good follow-up to the NES original." Another says, "I had an amazing time playing Ufouria: The Saga 2... The characters are charming, and their dialogues and interactions are super cute and funny."

Ufouria: The Saga 2 is available to buy right now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC.

