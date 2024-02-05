After 24 years, a new Yu-Gi-Oh retro collection is bringing back a classic Game Boy Color card battler never before released in English

Konami has a big treat in store for fans of card battles and retro gaming in the form of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, which will include several games that have never previously been released outside of Japan.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection was announced for Switch and Steam at a Japanese anniversary event earlier this week, and Konami has now confirmed that the collection will be released worldwide. In a press release, this is described as a "digital title," so maybe don't expect a physical release with any special edition cards included.

This collection "brings together the earliest Yu-Gi-Oh games ever released," and will "include titles that weren’t previously released in the West." Only one title is confirmed in the English press release - Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists, a 2000 Game Boy Color game that was released in multiple Pokemon-style versions which each featured exclusive cards.

While it's not confirmed in the English press material, the Japanese announcement also mentioned Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2, a 2001 GBA title. Konami simply says that "more details will be announced in the future," so expect information on price, release date, and included games… well, eventually.

Konami finally seems ready to make use of its extensive back catalog, with projects like the Castlevania collections, the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, and even the upcoming Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 remakes offering new and old fans a chance to dive into some beloved games. The quality of the existing ports and remasters has been all over the place, but hopefully the Yu-Gi-Oh collection will be a worthwhile way to experience these games.

