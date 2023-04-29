After 20 years, the original Diablo 2 gets 60 FPS thanks to a mod

It may have taken 20 years, but Diablo 2 finally gets 60fps support courtesy of a new free mod update.

Project Diablo 2: Season 7 Revelation - the latest version of which has just dropped - is described as "for and by passionate Diablo 2 fans" with the aim to "maintain the Lord of Destruction experience and provide consistent ladder resets while improving on the game as if development never ceased".

And not only does the latest update introduce a host of new features, including new maps, skill changes, Items, rares, uniques, and easier/harder Dclone/Rathma, but also 60fps, too.

Project Diablo 2 Season 7 Revelation is out now. Head on over to the mod's official website for more, or download the mod and try it for yourself (opens in new tab).

ICYMI, Diablo 4 (opens in new tab)'s Nightmare dungeons will scale beyond level 100, but Blizzard says there's something of a final boss encounter that's designed to be your character's capstone.

In a recent interview, associate game director Joe Piepiora confirmed that Nightmare dungeons will keep getting more challenging even past level 100, but that there is a limit to the game's difficulty (opens in new tab), adding that Diablo 4 wasn't designed to endlessly scale with your character and that you'll eventually face a "pinnacle boss encounter" that'll test the limits of even the best level 100 builds.

"[Diablo 4] is not intended to be played forever. So there are creatures that you will continue to fight at higher and higher difficulties [beyond level 100], but this is content where you'll be kind of pushing yourself to see how far you can take your build, rather than trying to reach some endless grind of rewards as time goes on beyond level 100."