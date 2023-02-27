After 1371 days, Pokemon Sleep is finally coming

As part of today's Pokemon Presents livestream, The Pokemon Company revealed that Pokemon Sleep is launching this summer and shared some new details about the intriguing mobile title.

Announced all the way back in 2019, Pokemon Sleep is an app that aims to improve your sleep by tracking your sleeping patterns and comparing them to the sleep styles of different Pokemon. "The idea behind Pokemon Sleep is to be a game that makes you look forward to waking up in the morning", The Pokemon Company explained.

The release announcement was accompanied by a trailer showing fans resting next to their favourite Pokemon, including Pikachu and, of course, Snorlax.

Rest your very best when #PokemonSleep arrives this summer! pic.twitter.com/WWlil8wB4QFebruary 27, 2023

During the presentation, we were also treated to details on how exactly Pokemon Sleep will work. By leaving your smartphone by your bed while you snooze, the app will measure, record and then analyse your sleep data. This is then put into three categories; dozing, snoozing, or slumbering. Pokemon that tend to sleep in the same way that you do will then appear in the app, so you're encouraged to "get lots of sleep and try to find them all."

It also works with the newly unveiled Pokémon GO Plus + device to allow you to keep track of your sleep data with the press of a button. What's more, Pikachu can prompt you when it's time to go to bed and get up, and even sing you adorable lullabies.

