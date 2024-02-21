Adventure Time returns with new comics in 2025

Adventure Time is returning to comics at Oni Press, starting with compendium collections of previously released material before releasing brand new stories starting in 2025. A previous volume of Adventure Time ran for 75 issues at Boom! Studios before ending in 2018. Counting later spin-offs of the original comic, this means Oni's new Adventure Time comics will be the first of their kind in almost 5 years when they arrive.

But before new Adventure Time comics are released starting in 2025, Oni will begin reprinting some of the original Adventure Time comics in compendium editions which will collect the core series as well as its Fionna and Cake spin-offs. The first two releases will be Adventure Time Compendium Vol. 1, due out in October, and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Compendium, to be released in November.

Adventure Time Compendium Vol. 1 collects the first 35 issues of the original comic, written by Ryan North, with contributions from artists Shelli Paroline and Braden Lamb, Mike Holmes, Jim Rugg, T. Zysk, Kat Philbin, David Cutler, Ian McGinty, Jesse Tise, Carey Pietsch, Yumi Sakugawa, Liz Prince, Becca Tobin, Missy Peña, Jeffrey Brown, Jess Fink, and Dustin Nguyen.

Meanwhile, the Fionna and Cake Compendium collects Adventure Time with Fionna & Cake #1–6 from Fionna and Cake creator Natasha Allegri, along with Adventure Time with Fionna & Cake: Card Wars #1–6 from writer Jen Wang with artists Britt Wilson, and Betty Liang, and shorts from creators N.D. Stevenson, Lucy Knisley, and Kate Leth.

Here's a gallery of pages from both compendiums, along with the covers for each volume:

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press)

“For nearly a decade, the Adventure Time line of comics was a magnet for some of the most intensely talented voices working in the comics medium, drawing in an entirely new generation of readers in the process,” states Oni Press Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn in a statement accompanying the announcement.

"Building upon the genius of Pendleton Ward’s inventive, influential, and iconic animated series, this enormous wealth of comics creativity has been out of print for far too long – and it’s an immense privilege to bring it to Oni Press, where we aim to bring forth new collections that will meet the high expectations of both original fans and new readers alike…and start to craft all-new adventures for Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, and more."

Oni has yet to announce what form their new Adventure Time comics will take in 2025, but the publisher's announcement promises an "array of all-new series and graphic novels."

Check out the best non-Marvel/DC superhero universes of all time.