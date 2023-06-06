Adorable Tulin detail has Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players in tears

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans are finding themselves delighted all over again by Tulin, who's showing love for his family in a very unexpected way.

While a Reddit thread titled 'Tulin keeps a piece of his parents on his bow' might suggest something a bit creepy is going on, the truth of the matter is adorable. After you complete the relevant main quest involving Tulin, he upgrades from a swallow bow to a great eagle bow. Tulin's great eagle bow has two feathers hanging off of it - one from his father Teba, and one from his mother Saki. This is a kid that loves his family.

"Just when I thought I couldn't love this little guy any more," jojocookiedough says in response to the thread, echoing the love that pretty much everybody seems to have for Tulin.

"I'm not crying, it's the wind in my face! I adore this guy and this family so much! Favorite companion, hands down," Sithina says.

"Aww," No-Honeydew8740 says. "That is so unexpectedly sweet. The rebellious child still loves his (worried) parents after all."

Perhaps this comment from zviz2y puts it most succinctly: "that's so cute I'm literally gonna cry."

Fans have had a lot of time to develop affection for Tulin, since he first appeared in Breath of the Wild six years ago as a precocious little bird child. He's entered his rebellious phase by the time of Tears of the Kingdom, but it seems Tulin still has a heart of gold.

If you still need to know how to get a bow in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, we've got a guide for you at that link.