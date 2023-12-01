Adam Driver opens up about filming one of Star Wars' saddest moments

Adam Driver has opened up about filming one of the saddest moments in the Star Wars sequel trilogy – the scene when Kylo Ren kills Han Solo. Speaking to CNN, the Ferrari actor says that he's reminded by fans often that he killed Harrison Ford in the franchise.

"I remember shooting that day and it didn’t feel like that at all, obviously," he explains on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? "John Williams wasn’t playing in the background, and it was very emotional actually shooting it with Harrison. Harrison was so generous and contemplative. To me, that was a great moment on set, even though it was his death."

The moment in question comes near the end of The Force Awakens after it’s been revealed that Kylo is actually Ben Solo – Han Solo and Leia Organa’s son. After Rey has been captured and brought to Starkiller Base, Han and Chewbacca infiltrate the base, leading to a tense reunion between father and son.

Kylo tearfully tells him that he’s being "torn apart" as Han looks on at him. "I know what I have to do, but I’m not sure I have the strength to do it," he says before asking for Han's help. Kylo acts as if he’s handing over his lightsaber before killing him instead. We’ve got chills just thinking about it...

Driver also opened up about his hesitation about taking on the role when he was first cast. "I took it really seriously and thought about it a lot and was very on the fence," he added to CNN. "I was aware it was a great opportunity and I didn’t want to be in it and be bad, a lot of people were going to watch it, I was a fan of those movies."

All of the Star Wars movies are available to watch on Disney Plus now. For more from the galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.