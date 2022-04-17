Activision Blizzard surveys players about "emerging and future trends", including cryptocurrency and NFTs

Activision Blizzard has issued a survey to some of its players asking for their opinions about blockchain and NFT technology in games.

The YouGov survey, seemingly sent to select Activision/Blizzard fans over the weekend, is seeking to gauge the interest of players in a range of "emerging and future trends in gaming", from cloud gaming, cross-play, and VR, to metaverse gaming experiences, play-to-earn gaming - wherein players can earn cryptocurrency - and NFTs (thanks, GameRant ).

So it seems Blizzard/Activision is trying to see if players are interested in crypto and n.f*t in games. I got a survey from them and it is on the survey. I said very disinterested to them. pic.twitter.com/dIT4bVokDKApril 16, 2022 See more

Interestingly, Blizzard's Mike Ybarra has since responded to tweets about the questionnaire with "No one is doing NFTs", but stopped short, however, of replying to tweets asking if Blizzard had been aware of the poll and its contents before it had been issued to players.

No one is doing NFTs.April 17, 2022 See more

ICYMI, after suffering a hack topping $600 million in stolen cryptocurrency, NFT game Axie Infinity is now dealing with a loss of "play-to-earn" workers which, as Austin so wonderfully encapsulated earlier this week, has essentially "left the digital equivalent of landlords with a shortage of renters".

Although there has been an influx of gaming giants trialing controversial blockchain tech and NFTs in recent months - including Konami, Team17, and Ubisoft - some companies are now reconsidering their approaches. GSC Game World – developer of the upcoming Stalker sequel, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl – u-turned on a decision to introduce NFTs into the highly-anticipated game at the end of last year, whilst Sega is reconsidering plans to jump on the NFT bandwagon until it is certain "what will be accepted and what will not be by the users".

In an interview earlier this year, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi said the publisher would have to "carefully assess" the future of NFTs in its products following "negative reactions" from players but said, "if it is perceived as simple money-making, I would like to make a decision not to proceed".