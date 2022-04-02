Abandoned hasn't been abandoned after all

The developer of upcoming horror Abandoned has confirmed the game hasn't been abandoned after all.

If you missed it earlier this week, prolific dataminer Lance McDonald pointed out that developer Blue Box had deleted most of its tweets regarding its plans for the game, including mention of a demo, which has yet to be released.

It led to some speculation that the game may have been canceled given - as McDonald also kindly reminded us - Blue Box previously claimed that the game's reveal app contained "way more footage but it just needed a small patch to fix a tech issue", but the app never materialized… and now those tweets too have been quietly deleted.

"In regards to the latest rumors regarding Abandoned being canceled, our response to this is that these rumors are false," the studio finally confirmed in a statement. "We are working on the reveal via the Realtime Experience app and online channels along with the prologue for the game.

"These were initially planned for Q1 2022 but unfortunately, we aren't ready yet as we underestimated our development roadmap. Therefore we have delayed the reveal and the release for Abandoned: Prologue. We will release Abandoned: Prologue when it's stable, good, and ready."

In a subsequent email shared with our friends at PC Gamer , Blue Box also clarified that Abandoned: Prologue is "not a demo but a standalone game", albeit - unsurprisingly - smaller than the "full game". It looks as though the game won't be coming to Steam, either; Blue Box says it's "more likely" that the title will initially release on Epic Games Store.

"Abandoned is being developed independently for PS5 and PC," the studio also added. "We don't have an ETA just yet for the PC version."

Abandoned caused a bit of a ruckus last year when rumors began to swirl that the game was possibly linked to the canceled Silent Hills game and Hideo Kojima . Blue Box was quick to deny the reports but has since acknowledged that the game was "announced too soon" , and will not be called Abandoned at all when it's eventually released.