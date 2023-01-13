Abandoned Dragon's Dogma MMO is finally heading West after 7 years, thanks to fans

By Anne-Marie Ostler
published

One dedicated group is resurrecting the project with private servers and an English translation

A Dragon's Dogma character gasps at the camera
(Image credit: Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma was an instant hit when it launched back in 2012, thanks in large part to its impressive combat. Its popularity meant a massively multiplayer online version of the action RPG followed in 2015, allowing players to band together to complete quests and battle monsters. Despite being well received, Dragon's Dogma Online didn't see a release outside of Japan and servers were shut down after just four years in 2019.

The good news, though, is that a group is working on creating private servers with English translations for Dragon's Dogma Online, giving those still wanting to team up with other Arisen the opportunity to do so. 

Progress is shaping up nicely, too. The latest update video posted to YouTube is worth watching for a few reasons, though seeing a player take down foes whilst wearing a huge, slightly adorable, slightly creepy cat mask is undoubtedly a highlight.

According to the project's Discord page (opens in new tab), there's currently no plan or roadmap in place, and it "could take years to finish". You're free to access the test build to see how it's currently shaping up, but know you'd be playing something far from finished.

Last year during the Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary stream, Capcom surprised fans by announcing a sequel is in the works. "Sorry to have kept you waiting," director Hideaki Itsuno said at the time. "Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently in development. Everyone on the development team is hard at work creating a game we hope you will enjoy. Please look forward to it!"

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a rundown of games to keep on your radar over the coming year.

Anne-Marie Ostler
Anne-Marie Ostler
Freelance Writer

Originally from Ireland, I moved to the UK in 2014 to pursue a Games Journalism and PR degree at Staffordshire University. Following that, I've freelanced for GamesMaster, Games TM, Official PlayStation Magazine and, more recently, Play and GamesRadar+. My love of gaming sprang from successfully defeating that first Goomba in Super Mario Bros on the NES. These days, PlayStation is my jam. When not gaming or writing, I can usually be found scouring the internet for anything Tomb Raider related to add to my out of control memorabilia collection.