A stepdad-to-be wants to pay a Fortnite lore expert $100/hr to bring him closer to his fiancee's children

A stepdad-to-be is seeking a Fortnite lore expert to teach him all they know about the game so that he can better bond with his fiancee's children.

Website FandomSpot is on the hunt for "the world's biggest expert in Fortnite lore" after a man from Texas reached out asking for help. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, isn't a Fortnite fanatic who just discovered the game and now wants to learn everything there is to know. No, his reason for wanting knowledge on Epic's battle royale is adorable.

You see, he's planning to propose to his girlfriend on their anniversary at the end of March but has struggled to form a strong connection with her children. The kiddies - aged 9, 10, and 13 - are all big fans of Fortnite, and the man hopes knowing more about the game will bring them closer as a family.

Moved by his story, FandomSpot is now accepting applications for the gig and is offering up to $100 per hour for the Fortnite guru's time and expertise. Applicants can be based anywhere in the world, but you must be 16 or over and have access to your own device to play Fortnite. If you're well-versed in the game's story and think you'd be a good fit, head over to FandomSpot (opens in new tab) for all the information you'll need to apply.

Fortnite Chapter 4 arrived in December and brought many changes to the popular battle royale. As well as switching to Unreal Engine 5.1, the latest chapter introduced a "completely new island to explore, different ways to get around, and freshly-forged weapons, as well as a brand-new Battle Pass featuring Geralt of Rivia and Doom Slayer".

