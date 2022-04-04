A PSVR 2 showcase could be on the horizon as Sony sends out introductory emails

We could be getting a PSVR 2 showcase in the near future if an introductory email from Sony means anything.

According to well-known leaker Tom Henderson on Twitter, Sony has begun sending out emails that contain the phrase: "Introducing PlayStation VR2." As pointed out by Henderson, there was a similar situation a couple of weeks prior to the PS5’s pre-launch, which has got many speculating that the new PSVR headset could get an official showcase soon.

Also mentioned in Henderson’s tweet is the fact that both Jeff Grubb and Greg Miller have heard and shared rumors that PlayStation may be holding a PSVR event soon. In the latest episode of Grubb’s podcast , the Veenturebeat reporter talked about the recent chat surrounding PlayStation at the moment and said: "I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear about that pretty soon" in regards to some kind of reveal to the media and influencers.

Sony sent out a new email yesterday named "Introducing PlayStation VR2" - There was a similar email a couple of weeks prior to the PS5 pre-launch, too.It could indicate there are plans for a PSVR2 showcase soon as both @GameOverGreggy and @JeffGrubb had heard.April 2, 2022 See more

PSVR 2 was recently playable at this year’s Game Development Conference , Sony also reportedly held a presentation on the new product for the event’s attendees. So far, it seems like initial feedback is positive, so it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if this is just the start of a lot more PSVR 2 promotion coming our way.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard a rumor about the upcoming PlayStation VR headset either, as towards the end of February it was speculated that the PSVR 2 could release at the start of 2023 . This claim has come from the YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole who said that the reason the PSVR 2 is purposely missing the 'Holiday 2022' release window is due to the headset depending on the PS5 which, as many of us already know, is still not widely available to everyone just yet.