A Plague: Tale Requiem has a demo at Tribeca, but it won't be available publicly

A Plague Tale: Requiem is debuting a demo at the Tribeca 2022 festival, but it won't be available outside the event.

Earlier this week, the Tribeca Festival announced that nine games had been shortlisted for the festival taking place later this year in June, and among them was A Plague Tale: Requiem. While the game's Twitter account revealed a demo for the sequel would be present at the festival, publisher Focus Home has confirmed to GamesRadar+ that the demo won't be available outside the festival.

Are you going to the #Tribeca2022 festival? Amicia and Hugo are too 👀#APlagueTaleRequiem has been selected in this year's @Tribeca Games Spotlight lineup, with a demo of the game for participants to play! https://t.co/TSsW6VTfOHApril 27, 2022

In other words, if you want to experience a slice of Amicia and Hugo's follow-up adventure slightly ahead of time, your only option is to shell out for a Tribeca Festival ticket. It's a shame that the demo available to guests at the event won't be making its way to eager fans in the outside world, as there are no doubt legions of players eager for the return of the long-suffering protagonists.

That said, it hopefully won't be too long until we're playing the final version of A Plague Tale: Requiem for ourselves. When the sequel from developer Asobo was first unveiled last year, it was slated for a 2022 launch across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems. While we haven't seen anything of the sequel since then, there also hasn't been anything to indicate a delay out of this year.

Just last month, PlayStation Trophies for the sequel actually leaked online. Be wary of browsing the Trophies themselves, because there are some minor spoilers revealed within, but the Trophies going live in databases is a good sign that A Plague Tale: Requiem is still on track to launch later this year in 2022. For now, here's hoping we'll see something of the game out of Tribeca.

