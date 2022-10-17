A Plague Tale: Requiem dev currently has no plans for a sequel

A Plague Tale: Requiem developer Asobo Studio has no plans to add more to the tale of Amicia and Hugo de Rune but hasn't ruled out the possibility of a sequel.

During an interview on the PlayStation blog (opens in new tab), game director Kevin Choteau was asked if he considered A Plague Tale: Requiem to be the final part of the siblings' story or just the end of another chapter. "I think, for now, it's the end," he replied.

That doesn't mean the studio is definitely done with the series, though, as according to Choteau, its fate ultimately depends on how much players enjoy the upcoming game. "The door is never closed, and we'll see the player reception," he says. "We want to see their reaction before deciding anything. They are driving our production, and if they don't like what we've done, we need to do something else."

Elsewhere in the interview, Choteau expresses admiration for what Asobo has achieved with A Plague Tale: Requiem and hopes that players see it as a worthy follow-up to A Plague Tale: Innocence. "I'm proud of my small 70-person team because they push everything even further every time," he says. "I'm happy and proud of what they have achieved these past three years. And I wish the best for the player. I hope we won't disappoint them and give them the sequel they wanted and deserve."

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches tomorrow, October 18. Ahead of its release, the developer has asked fans not to spoil the game for others. While we'll have to wait one more day to see exactly what lies ahead for Amicia and Hugo, one thing we know for certain is that their next adventure involves a lot more rats. Last month, Asobo revealed Requiem will have 300,000 rats, that's sixty times more than there was in the original. It's impressive, for sure, and also downright horrifying.

