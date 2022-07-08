A new season of Diablo 3 is coming soon and enters PTR next week

Diablo 3 Season 27 is coming soon and will enter the public test realm next week on Tuesday, July 12.

Blizzard shared a broad plan for the update in a new blog post (opens in new tab), following up on recent comments (opens in new tab) from franchise general manager Rod Fergusson who assured fans that a new season is close. The 16-day testing period will give players an early taste of Season 27, and Blizzard's asking players to "try to break things" for the sake of thorough testing.

The headlining addition for Diablo 3 Season 27 is a new consumable: Angelic Crucibles. These can be applied to any Legendary item to "Sanctify" it, giving it "perfect Ancient-level stats on all affixes while preserving the item's Legendary Power," effectively removing some layers of RNG from gearing by guaranteeing a perfect item. The catch is that you can only equip one Sanctified Item at a time.

Angelic Crucibles can also upgrade class abilities, with each class receiving three upgrades to experiment with. The idea, Blizzard says, is to invert the fantasy of the Lords of Hell season and give players some heavenly powers this time. The full list of Sanctified abilities is extremely long and often oddly specific, with some skills randomly targeting nearby enemies and others getting huge range or potency buffs.

You'll find Angelic Crucibles all around Sanctuary, and with Season 27 unlocking Adventure Mode for all players by default, exploring all around Sanctuary ought to be much easier. All difficulty settings through Torment 6 will also be available from the get-go, presumably to make the largely familiar grind faster and account for the dramatic power spike that Angelic Crucibles will bring.

The full patch notes also include some armor set bonus changes, ability tweaks, and bug fixes, as well as a PTR registration guide for new players who need it.