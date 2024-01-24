A new PS5 update lets you customize sound output like bass and treble on the fly

A new PS5 software update is now available, and it's mainly aimed at adding integration features for the Pulse Explore earbuds and the Pulse Elite headset.

The special wireless PS5 earbuds were first unveiled last year in May by Sony. Now, thanks to today's new PS5 update, there's better integration for the earbuds with the current-gen console, thanks to a new equalizer feature that'll let you customize things like the bass and treble output to the earbuds.

Your audio, your way 🔊Today’s new PS5 update adds Equalizer settings, a Sidetone feature, and other enhancements for Pulse Explore earbuds and the upcoming Pulse Elite headset. Learn more here: https://t.co/naXTrVyttg pic.twitter.com/Xx5I6dhvRpJanuary 24, 2024 See more

From the look of those screenshots, it seems as though we'll be able to customize the sound output from the quick-access PS5 menu, instead of having to leave a game, head to the PS5's home screen, and then head into another menu within the console's settings.

These features will be available for use with the PS5's Pulse Elite headset, when it finally launches next month, on February 21. The implication from the tweet above, unfortunately, is that the customization feature won't work with the current standard Pulse headset for the PS5.

Elsewhere in the new update, there's a brand new feature for Parties. You'll now be able to see a list of Parties you've joined in the past, and you can simply restart them back up with a single button press. Finally, there's also an array of system software updates for performance and stability, and also improvements for readability for Messages.

