A fix for the Overwatch 2 rock glitch is on the way, says Blizzard

The recently discovered Overwatch 2 bug that allows heroes to hide inside of a rock is due to be fixed soon, according to Blizzard.

As spotted in the Overwatch subreddit (opens in new tab), players are getting sick of this exploitative bug with one Reddit user sharing their frustration over players taking advantage of the glitch to unfairly win matches. "Just lost a game because of this bug, we shot everything around and she was in the rocks just there, untargetable," the post reads.

This post gained a lot of traction in the subreddit, so much so that the community manager for Overwatch 2 , Andy Belford, saw it and replied with an update on the situation. "Forwarding this to our team to check out. As always, please be sure to report this bug in the bug report forums so our QA folks can track it there as well," the comment read. An hour later, Andy was back with another update which read: "And to follow up, this is fixed in an upcoming update!"

Unfortunately for Blizzard though, you can't please everyone and while a lot of people were pleased to hear that an update was on the way, there's still a lot of people in the comments complaining about how long it took for Blizzard to do anything about this bug. "So we have to wait 2 more weeks before an update for an exploit is fixed?", one user replied (opens in new tab) to the community manager's comment.

"This bug has been posted over and over again for days now, maybe even weeks. It's been on top of this subreddit multiple times," another user said (opens in new tab), venting their frustration about how long it took for this issue to be acknowledged. "Very sad people have to spam post about the same game bug just to get a dev to notice and update the game 3 weeks later," another player shared (opens in new tab).

The bug in question was first discovered last week when one player shared that they were able to hide in a specific rock in the Esperanca map - becoming virtually untouchable for the whole game. At the time, it was realized that several heroes could pull off this glitch in one way or another, including Mercy, Lucio, Moira, Widowmaker, Kiriko, and more. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long for Blizzard to roll out its fix.