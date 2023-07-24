A 12-minute Armored Core 6 gameplay briefing is less than 24 hours away

An Armored Core 6 gameplay briefing is set to broadcast very soon.

As announced on social media earlier today, the stream will be shown via both YouTube and Twitch on July 25 at 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST. Bandai Namco says that "language subtitles will be available on YouTube. Please enable closed captions to select your language."

There are no details on what to expect from the stream - just that this will be a "gameplay briefing" and will be 12 minutes in length (back-end YouTube data suggests that the video is 28 minutes long, but it's likely that includes some sort of countdown prior to the actual gameplay briefing). This won't be the public's first look at Armored Core 6 gameplay, but it will be by far the most extensive showcase yet.

Armored Core 6 launches on August 25, exactly one month from after tomorrow's stream. It looks like promotional efforts for the long-awaited mech game are ramping up - just last week, we got a body horror-infused Armored Core 6 story trailer that goes incredibly hard. Fingers crossed that this is just the start of a deluge of AC6 info, since we can only retell the stories of the Armored Core controller grip for so long. Heck, maybe we'll finally be able to stop debating whether it's a Soulslike (unlikely).

FromSoftware's explosion of popularity through the likes of Dark Souls and Elden Ring have turned Armored Core 6 from what would've been an obscure follow-up in a cult-classic series to one of the biggest new games for 2023.