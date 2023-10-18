A surprise 2017 true crime movie is closing in on Netflix's top spot

It looks like the infatuation with true crime will never die as serial killer biopic My Friend Dahmer climbs the Netflix UK rankings, currently sitting at number two, looking to push Spider-Man: No Way Home from the top spot.

Directed by Marc Meyers, My Friend Dahmer follows the high school life of a young Jeffrey Dahmer, played by Disney star Ross Lynch, told through the eyes of his friend John Backderf, played by Hereditary's Alex Wolff. The 2017 movie focuses on Dahmer’s strange adolescence where he would act out in class, scare other students, and collect dead animals to later dissolve their bones, before he became one of the most violent and notorious serial killers the US has ever seen. The story is based on Backderf’s novel of the same name, which details the true story of his own friendship with Dahmer as a teenager.

This comes a whole year after Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer - Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story series, starring Evan Peters, hit Netflix and shocked viewers with detailed accounts of the cannibalistic killer's murderous rampage through the 1980s. Murphy’s creation soared to number one within its first weekend of release and surpassed 1 billion hours viewed in its first 60 days, making it only one of four series to achieve this milestone.

Following the success of the Dahmer season, Netflix ordered two additional installments of the anthology series, confirming earlier this year that the next edition will focus on the murderous Menendez brothers titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Both My Friend Dahmer and Dahmer - Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story are available to stream on Netflix right now.