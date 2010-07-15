9 Weird Movie Dreams

The Dreamer: Jeff 'The Dude' Lebowski (Jeff Bridges), an ageing slacker mistaken for millionaire Jeff 'Big' Lebowski by a pair of goons looking for remuneration.

The Coen Brothers' stoner film noir sees the Dude get into caught in a web of double-crossing and deceit as he goes on the trail of the Big Lebowski's missing wife. The Dude's search leads him to porn mogul Jackie Treehorn, who gives him a spiked drink that sends him into a hallucinatory slumber.



Dream or Nightmare? The Dude's second dream sequence of the movie is utterly bizarre but definitely a positive experience for the most part.

The Dude shimmies his way through a bowling-themed, Busby Berkeley-style musical to the strains of 'Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)', hires bowling shoes from Saddam Hussein, and glides down a lane through the legs of some young ladies.

Things turn a little nightmarish at the end when the blackmailing nihilists turn up with massive scissors, but for the most part the Dude must be in heaven.



If They Could Influence What Happens: It'd probably be pretty similar, though we expect the Dude would put in an order for a White Russian.