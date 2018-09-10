9 awesome things that happened during the first 8 hours of Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is just a little bit huge - way bigger than Assassin's Creed Odyssey in fact - and that's extraordinarily clear even from the first few hours of the game alone. There's so much to explore - more on which in my full Assassin's Creed Odyssey preview - but take a look at the video above for the nine coolest things that happened in the first eight hours of the game

Size is one thing, but Odyssey is also bigger in terms of scope. Odyssey takes what Origins did with the Assassin's Creed series as a first step in its RPG evolution, and then pushes the boundaries even more. Upgradable weaponry via engravings and levels makes it feel more like Destiny 2, while layered missions, and a new Exploration mode that lets you discover mission markers for yourself (with a few clues) makes it feel like you're more in charge of your character, and your odyssey across Greece.

It's also absolutely stunning. I've never seen water that looks this good, and the world around you feels like you're being transported to the beautiful climes of the Grecian countryside in a matter of seconds. And then there are the faces. Dear lord, this is a game with multi-branching cutscenes and dialogue trees that you don't mind watching for hours (and you probably will be too with over 30 hours of cinematics in the game), because every emotion, snarl and slight chuckle plays out across their faces like moving clouds. It's a glorious thing to behold.

Of course, all of that doesn't matter if the game isn't fun to play, and thank goodness it absolutely is. Whether you're Spartan kicking lions in the face, getting peed on by a dog, or even just pulling off that ultra satisfying finishing move, there's so much to love about Odyssey. And thankfully, with the release date set for October 5, you won't have too much longer to wait.

