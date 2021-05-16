60fps is on its way to the next-gen versions of Watch Dogs Legion

A patch that introduces 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X is on its way to Watch Dogs Legion.

As detailed right at the bottom of Ubisoft's latest Tea Time with Bagley update, Watch Dogs Legion 's 4.5 update will bring the Tactical Op, Project OMNI, "as well as one of the biggest requests from our next-gen console players, 60FPS performance mode".

"We're very excited to bring this to the game!" the post concludes, but stops short of confirming when the patch will be rolled out.

It's tea time with Bagley! 🧋 Read our:-character customization interview-Mina bug fix preview-and a small tease on what's coming in 4.5: https://t.co/RM4MuhA7hW pic.twitter.com/ybZT8x5g0QMay 14, 2021 See more

ICYMI, Watch Dogs Legion’s dystopian future finally supports private co-op matches. Previously, if you tried to play online, the game would autofill with random players from across the world if you couldn't get a full squad of friends together.

Ubisoft recently announced that the latest Watch Dogs Legion title update is dropping today, and it’s adding the feature that was missing when the multiplayer mode first launched back in March .

There were also a host of other additions to Watch Dogs Legion in this update, too, including two new operatives types, called DJ and First Responder, and some new Operative abilities that random NPCs can be found with, plus three new co-op missions that you can play with your friends. There have also been some adjustments to XP gains for various challenges that you can undertake, too.