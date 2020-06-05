51 Worldwide Games releases on the Switch with free Guest Edition that gives you access to four full games

51 Worldwide Games has officially launched on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and you can download the Local Multiplayer Guest Edition for free.

The free guest Edition is available to download as a demo on the store listing in select regions. With the Guest Edition, up to three consoles can connect with a player who owns a copy of the full game using its online multiplayer feature. As well as letting you try out local multiplayer, the Guest Edition also gives you access to four games included in the full version, including Dominoes, Four in a Row, President, and Slot Cars.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

51 Worldwide Games - also known as Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - gives you access to a vast variety of classic games from all over the world that you can play on your Switch with other players both at home or online.

"From ancient board games to modern classics, relaxing solitaire to fast-paced toy sports, experience the games that have shaped cultures around the world," Nintendo's official news post on the Switch says.

Up to four players can join a round of Dominoes or President with the Guest Edition and play via local online multiplayer on separate consoles. You can also play with up to two players on one Switch with any of the games included, and play against AI if you're playing solo.

The compilation of games has also released previous iterations in the past, with the likes of 42 All-time Classics aka Clubhouse Games on the Nintendo DS.

