505 Games stops production on Lab Zero Games' Indivisible

505 Games has confirmed it has stopped production on Indivisible.

Beyond one further Nintendo Switch update to "bring all platforms to the same level of development", the publisher said the 2D RPG will not receive any additional content "in light of the recent restructuring and dissolution of Lab Zero", the game's development studio.

"We understand that longtime players have been waiting for Guest Characters as well as some Backer-created characters", the statement continued, before confirming that "regretfully", nothing more will be added to the game besides content already in submission.

"Indivisible is a game of diversity, inclusion, friendship, and evolution," 505 Games wrote in its statement (thanks, GI.biz). "505 Games worked with the talented and creative people at Lab Zero for many years to bring Indivisible to life.

"We are proud of the game that was created and happy that it has received the positive response that it deserves. We are sorry the journey has ended this way."

Given the lack of further updates – which includes no physical release in North America – some backers may be eligible for a refund, although the statue of Anja is reportedly in production and will be sent to backers, 505 confirmed.

When Indivisible surprise-released on Switch earlier this year it surprised a lot of people – including those who made the game.