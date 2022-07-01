4th of July laptop sales 2022: all the best deals available this weekend

4th of July laptop sales are landing all around us, and we're still four days away from the main event. However, if you're looking to beat the crowds to some of the biggest discounts on the shelves this weekend, we've got your back.

We've been crawling through each retailer's early 4th of July laptop sales to bring you the very best value offers from all across the land. Not only that, but we've weeded out all the discounts that aren't worth your time to make sure you're spending your cash wisely this holiday.

We've stumbled across laptop deals as cheap as $98 (opens in new tab) this weekend (that's thanks to a $127 discount on the 11.6-inch HP Chromebook at Walmart), but you'll find discounts spanning the full price range right now. Mid-range highlights include this $299.99 (opens in new tab) Asus taking its first discounts from $329.99 at Amazon - and offering an incredible 256GB SSD. However, you'll also find more powerful rigs taking big discounts in this weekend's 4th of July laptop sales - the 17.3-inch HP laptop is down to just $499 (was $679) at Walmart (opens in new tab), and offers an excellent 512GB SSD.

You'll find all the best 4th of July laptop sales from around the web just below, and our favorite deals are highlighted further down the page.

The best 4th of July laptop sales

The best 4th of July laptop deals under $300

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6-inch Chromebook | $225 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $127 - If you're after a super cheap 4th of July laptop deal, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook should do you right. You're getting an entry-level spec sheet of an AMD A4 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage, but if you're just looking to stream and browse the web you'll easily get away with those baseline components - especially at under $100.



(opens in new tab) Asus 11.6-inch laptop | $229.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - If you're after a little more power in the slimline form factor, we'd recommend checking out this Asus Windows laptop. You're upgrading to an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with 64GB of storage at your disposal here - and saving $120 at Best Buy.



(opens in new tab) Asus 15.6-inch laptop | $329.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - This is a brand new record low price on this 15.6-inch Asus - with the 2022 version taking its first major discounts in this weekend's 4th of July laptop sales. You're getting a stunning 256GB SSD inside here - a real rarity at this price point - as well as a full keyboard with number pad up top.



The best 4th of July laptop deals under $500

(opens in new tab) HP 14-inch laptop | $449 $329 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - Walmart has taken $120 off the entry-level 14-inch HP this weekend, offering an excellent spec for just $329. Everything is nicely balanced here, with an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. We'd recommend this as a cheap light study machine or an everyday web browser.



(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 14-inch laptop | $549.99 $417 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $133 - Walmart's 4th of July laptop sales have a massive $133 off the Acer Aspire 5. Considering you're getting an 11th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for under $400 - that discount is working particularly hard for you. This is a great all-round spec - perfect for more demanding work from home and study.



(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook 17.3-inch laptop | $699.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - While you are dropping down to a 10th generation i5 processor in this Asus Vivobook, you're more than making up for it with that larger 17.3-inch display and 12GB RAM. This model is just $399.99 at Best Buy right now, thanks to a huge $300 discount. That 1TB hard drive might not be as fast as the smaller SSDs on offer, but it certainly brings plenty of space with it.



(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 3 17.3-inch laptop | $529.99 $405.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $124 - At just a hair over $400, this 17.3-inch Acer Aspire 5 is offering solid value in Best Buy's 4th of July laptop sales. You'll find a nice 11th generation i3 processor under the hood, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - you're paying a little extra for that big-screen display here over cheaper machines above.



The best 4th of July laptop deals under $800

(opens in new tab) HP 17.3-inch laptop | $679 $549 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $130 - This HP laptop just sneaks under the $550 budget, and does so with particularly good value tucked up its sleeve. There's an excellent 512GB SSD under the hood here - something we rarely see at under $550, and especially without any other sacrifices. You'll also find an 11th generation i5 processor and 8GB RAM under the hood, making this an excellent all-rounder if you need a little more storage.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch touchscreen laptop | $849.99 $589 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $260 - Touchscreen laptops usually carry a serious premium, hence the $849.99 MSRP on this Lenovo Flex 5. However, this $589 sales price is working particularly hard for you right now. There's 16GB RAM packed away in this machine - which will see you through more demanding programs and multi-tasking workflows with ease - as well as a Ryzen 5 processor and 256GB SSD. We usually see this machine hovering between $699 and $599 when on sale.



(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook Pro 14-inch OLED laptop | $749 $599 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - If you're after a laptop for watching all your favorite shows, you'll want to check out this $200 discount on the Asus Vivobook Pro in Walmart's 4th of July laptop sales. You're getting an OLED display panel atop an 11th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for just $599 right now - that's a steal.



(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop | $749 $599 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - With $150 off the $749 MSRP, Walmart is offering this HP Pavilion for just $599. The kicker here is that 512GB SSD paired with a speedy Ryzen 7 processor. Taken together, this is one powerful machine - perfect for more taxing programs and workflows.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop | $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The Lenovo Yoga 7i is one premium machine, with a slimline luxury design and 2-in-1 touchscreen functionality. That makes this $100 discount all the more impressive in Best Buy's 4th of July laptop sales, with this mid-range spec offering an 11th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.



The best 4th of July laptop deals under $1,000

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i 15.6-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop | $1,149.99 $849.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - With a heavy-duty 11th generation i7 processor, 12GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this Lenovo Yoga 7i is one of the more impressive spec builds on the 2-in-1 market. That's why this $300 discount at Best Buy is so impressive - you're getting a monster of a machine for just $849.99.



(opens in new tab) Asus Zenbook Flip 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop | $1,199.99 $949.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - The Asus Zenbook Flip is the perfect creator machine. You're getting a dedicated Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card under the hood here - excellent news for video editors - as well as an 11th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. All of that comes with a touchscreen display and $250 off the final price at Best Buy.



(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash F15 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,199.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - The Asus TUF Dash F15 is already one of the best priced gaming laptops on the market right now, but this $150 discount on the RTX 3060 configuration goes even further. You're getting a solid 11th generation i7 spec here, with 16GB RAM to play with, a 512GB SSD, and 144Hz refresh rate display.



Should you wait for Monday's 4th of July laptop sales? If you've found a laptop deal you like you may be concerned about taking the leap before Monday's official 4th of July laptop deals have landed. While we may see additional products added to sales lines on the big day itself, however, we typically see the vast majority of discounts come and go the weekend before major sales holidays such as this. That means we'd recommend jumping on any prices that work for you ahead of time - there's no guarantee they will still be on sale or in stock once the crowds descend on the 4th.

When will 4th of July laptop sales officially begin? Technically, 4th of July laptop deals are supposed to land on the date itself. However, we've already seen plenty of retailers launching their sales early - some as early as last week. That means it's all to play for already.

Missed out on these offers? We're also getting you prepped for the upcoming Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day gaming laptop deals - all landing on July 12, so you've got another shot at a discount this month. Or, for something a little more permanent, take a look at everything we expect to see from Prime Day PC deals.