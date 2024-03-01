4 years later, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fans are doing exactly what they did in Remake: Bullying a well-meant dweeb called Chadley

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out now, and that means players are naturally bullying a returning nerd called Chadley, just like they did four years ago in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Back in 2020, Final Fantasy 7 Remake introduced a system of weird virtual reality battles, where Cloud and company could face off against huge Summons like Titan and Shiva. That's all well and good, but the feature was operated by an absolute dweeb called Chadley, who popped up at various points throughout Midgar to hawk his VR headset to the party.

Fast forward four years and Chadley's irritating head has once again emerged in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Players are now discovering, to their horror, that Chadley is alive and kicking in Rebirth, once again following Cloud and his friends around the whole of the Planet and basically trying to get them to try out his snazzy VR headset whenever possible.

Now there's no shortage of clips showcasing Chadley's dorkish side. Just below, for example, you can see a clip of Chadley trying to imitate the dancers found around Costa Del Sol, only he does a pretty downright terrible job with the flowing movements.

"Why do you hate Chadley?"I'm sorry THIS is your king????? pic.twitter.com/VJrKXp5WSeMarch 1, 2024

And yes, the Twitter user below is correct; we don't give Final Fantasy 7 Remake nearly enough of a hard time as it deserves for spawning Chadley in our lives. Someone at Square Enix has to answer for why this little dweeb has been following us around for two games now, four years apart.

I don't think we give Final Fantasy 7 Remake nearly enough shit for inventing a character called "Chadley" https://t.co/muO7GeW7oCFebruary 29, 2024

Oh, and as the Rebirth demo player pointed out just below from last month, Chadley has created a girlfriend for himself, but she's trapped inside a computer. Some are actually taking this new character as Chadley's "girlsona," which, if true, paints the character in a whole new light.

I'm playing the FF7 Rebirth demo update and........... CHADLEY PROGRAMMED HIMSELF A GIRLFRIEND!!!! CHADLEY MADE HIMSELF A GIRLFRIEND THAT LIVES IN A COMPUTER!!!!!February 21, 2024

In short, Chadley is a menace, and somehow Square Enix has gotten away with this for the second consecutive Final Fantasy 7 Remake game. It's true that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is at its best when it embraces its goofy side, but did that goofy side have to include this little idiot?

