343 hopes Halo Infinite cheers you up during the pandemic

At long last, Halo Infinite's single-player campaign launched today, putting players back into the shoes of the iconic Master Chief after more than six years since the Spartan's last romp. And even as we continue to grapple with the ever-evolving pandemic, 343 Industries is hopeful that Halo Infinite can offer fans some much-needed, if fleeting, solace.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has profoundly disrupted families and friendships," said Halo Infinite head of creative Joseph Staten in a statement. "It has radically altered the way we work and collaborate as well as how we interact with each other on a fundamental human level. And honestly, some days, it's been hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Staten acknowledges that combat is at the very core of the Halo experience, but accurately highlights the fact that it's a decidedly lighter, more colorful game than plenty of other combat-heavy series. Ultimately, Staten says 343's highest ambition for Halo Infinite is that it imparts onto its players a sense of well-worn, defiant heroism.

"Our sincerest wish is that this Master Chief story uplifts you. That it makes you smile and cheer. That it brings you closer to loved ones through the pure and simple joy of play. More than anything else, we hope Halo Infinite's campaign makes you feel like a hero, who might be battered and bruised, but who always finds the courage to rise and fight and win."

Our 4.5/5-star Halo Infinite review is pretty darn encouraging, heaping praise on the combat, wide-open world, and revelatory Grapple Shot. "Against impossible odds, Halo Infinite is both a familiar celebration of two decades of adventures with Master Chief and an expansive foundation for future evolution," writes GamesRadar's Josh West.

