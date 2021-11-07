32 million of us are now subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online

32 million people are now Switch Online subscribers.

That's up six million from the 26 million subs Nintendo announced it had this time last year, due in no small part, perhaps, to the extra perks players get if they pay for the pricier Expansion Pack, which includes bonus classic games and Animal Crossing: New Horizons paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise, of course.

Making the announcement at its most recent management briefing , Nintendo took the opportunity to confirm that it planned to "continue to improve and expand both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, striving to provide services that satisfy customers".

ICYMI, The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs £34.99 / €39.99 / $49.99 for a 12-month Individual Membership, while a Family Membership is £59.99 / €69.99 / $79.99 for 12 months.

For those preferring to stick with the base tier of Nintendo Switch Online, that's currently available for £17.99 / €19.99 / $19.99 per year for an Individual Membership, while a Family Membership is £31.49 / €34.99 / $34.99, although, with that tier, you don't get any of the retro N64 and Sega Genesis games that are included in the expansion pack – so that might be something to bear in mind whilst making your decision. Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, released last month, with more - including the original Pokemon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, and Banjo-Kazooie - set to arrive soon.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, the official US Nintendo online store is reporting that its wireless N64 controller is out of stock , and that "more controllers will be available in 2022".

Don't forget that the Expansion Pack tier also includes the paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC, which will set you back £22.49 / €24.99 should you decide to buy it as a standalone DLC.