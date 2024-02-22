25 years later, the story of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is expanding

2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace. And to celebrate, Marvel Comics is releasing the Star Wars: Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special one-shot comic.

Written by longtime Darth Vader writer Greg Pak with art from Will Sliney, the Star Wars: Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special will tell previously untold tales of Anakin Skywalker from his own point of view, weaving in and out of the events of the film.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace with an all-new story! Explore the earliest days and secret inner life of Anakin Skywalker with never-before-seen, revelatory stories set before, after and between the scenes of the classic movie!" reads Marvel's official solicitation text for the one-shot. "Featuring the dream of a JEDI, the gift of a Tusken Raider, the heart of a Gungan, the ache of a mother and the horror of a hero!"

Pak is the current writer of the ongoing Darth Vader comic, which just solicited Darth Vader #46 for May, meaning there are few writers in any medium who have spent as much time getting inside the head of Anakin Skywalker. That puts him in a unique position to tell a new story that interweaves with the events of The Phantom Menace.

"Big news! I’m writing a huge anniversary special for The Phantom Menace drawn by Will Sliney, in stores this May!" states Pak on his website, where he announced the one-shot. "If you’ve been enjoying my Darth Vader series, you absolutely don’t want to miss this deep dive into the heart and soul of young Anakin. Ask your local comic shop to pre-order a copy for you today!"

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special #1 goes on sale May 1, just ahead of May 4's Star Wars Day, with a main cover by Phil Noto.

