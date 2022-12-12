Golden Globes 2022 nominations list in full

Awards season is upon us, and the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced.

This year's nominations are led by The Banshees of Inisherin (opens in new tab), which landed eight nominations. Everything Everywhere All At Once (opens in new tab) received six, while Babylon and The Fabelmans got five each. Abbott Elementary led the way in TV, while Netflix and HBO garnered the most nominations for studios.

The 2022 Golden Globes are set to air on January 10, 2023, in a live, NBC-and-Peacock-televised show at The Beverly Hilton in California – hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. The awards honor the best in film and TV from 2022, as selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Golden Globes nominations (and their winners) usually give us an idea of what to expect from the Academy Awards.

This year there are also four new TV categories, aimed at honoring more Supporting roles. Scroll on for the full list of nominees.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: a Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Actor – Television Series Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actress – Television Series Drama

Emma d’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Edgerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbender, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbot Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbot Elementary

Best Supporting Actor – Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress – Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

For more, check out our round-ups of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows to stream right now.