Golden Globes 2022 nominations list in full

Awards season is upon us, and the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced.
This year's nominations are led by The Banshees of Inisherin (opens in new tab), which landed eight nominations. Everything Everywhere All At Once (opens in new tab) received six, while Babylon and The Fabelmans got five each. Abbott Elementary led the way in TV, while Netflix and HBO garnered the most nominations for studios.
The 2022 Golden Globes are set to air on January 10, 2023, in a live, NBC-and-Peacock-televised show at The Beverly Hilton in California – hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. The awards honor the best in film and TV from 2022, as selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Golden Globes nominations (and their winners) usually give us an idea of what to expect from the Academy Awards.
This year there are also four new TV categories, aimed at honoring more Supporting roles. Scroll on for the full list of nominees.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- RRR (India)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: a Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Director – Motion Picture
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Todd Field, Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Best Television Series – Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily
Best Actor – Television Series Drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best Actress – Television Series Drama
- Emma d’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Taron Edgerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Supporting Actor – Television Series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress – Television Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbender, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbot Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbot Elementary
Best Supporting Actor – Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Houser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress – Limited Series, Anthology, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
