20 games in the Wholesome Games Steam sale you should check out, including one of the best Stardew Valley-likes

Indie game highlighter Wholesome Games is hosting its very own event over on Steam with solid discounts on some of my favorite games from the last few years.
The Wholesome Games Celebration event on Steam runs until August 7, 2023 and gives fans an opportunity to find their next favorite cozy game. Although all of the games featured in the event have some kind of heartwarming or cute element to them, it covers a wide variety of genres, and many standout games are currently on sale by no less than 15% off.
I've done the hard work for you and picked out 20 games from the event that are well worth your time. The event also includes a number of games that aren't out yet but look wishlist-worthy, and you'll find several of these just below too.
- Venba (15% off) - A short narrative cooking game set in the 1980s featuring tons of mouthwatering South Indian cuisine.
- How to Say Goodbye (33% off) - An emotional narrative puzzle game about ghosts traveling through the afterlife.
- Spirit and the Mouse (15% off) - An adorable platformer starring a little mouse who teams up with a bolt of electricity to bring light to a city.
- Behind the Frame (35% off) - A Studio Ghibli-inspired puzzle game where you play as an artist working on their latest masterpieces.
- To the Rescue! (75% off) - A dog shelter management simulator where you take in, care for, and rehome various four-legged friends.
- Toem (33% off) - A charming adventure game that sees players set off on an expedition to meet unique characters and snap photos along the way.
- The Gardens Between (80% off) - An atmospheric puzzle game that follows two childhood besties as they navigate gorgeous garden dioramas.
- The First Tree (80% off) - A sentimental 3D platformer where you play as a fox cub trying to reunite with its family.
- Celeste (75% off) - A famously challenging 2D platformer with a whole lot of heart and themes of mental wellbeing.
- Beacon Pines (30% off) - A creepy-cute adventure game that follows little fawn Luka and his friends as they uncover the spooky secrets of their hometown.
- Unpacking (40% off) - A moving puzzle game where you literally unpack a person's belongings and figuratively unpack various stages of their life.
- Bread and Fred (20% off) - A delightful two-player co-op game that sees cute penguins work together to reach the top of a snowy summit.
- Kind Words (20% off) - A relaxing letter-writing sim where you reach out to real-life players while listening to chill music.
- Knights and Bikes (40% off) - An endearing 2D adventure game that lets you embrace your inner child as you ride bikes, pet geese, hunt treasure, and more.
- Phogs! (40% off) - A chaotic but super fun puzzle adventure game that requires two players to take control of a duo of dogs as they overcome various obstacles.
- Roots of Pacha (15% off) - One of the best Stardew Valley-likes in recent memory, with the kicker that it's set in the stone age.
- Untitled Goose Game (50% off) - An even more chaotic adventure game where you take control of a mischievous goose and cause problems on purpose.
- When the Past Was Around (30% off) - A gorgeous point-and-click puzzle game about love, grief, and moving on.
- Wide Ocean Big Jacket (75% off) - A simple and quirky narrative-driven adventure game that follows a family on a camping trip.
- Kaichu - The Kaiju Dating Sim (40% off) - A dating sim for Kaijus. Need I say more?
As for the other games that should be on your radar for when they eventually go on sale, my personal highlights include Fall of Porcupine, The Garden Path, Sticky Business, A Little to the Left, Loddlenaut, A Space for the Unbound, Fishbowl, Mineko's Night Market, and Little Kitty, Big City.
For even more to look forward to, take a look at our upcoming indie games list.