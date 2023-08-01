20 games in the Wholesome Games Steam sale you should check out, including one of the best Stardew Valley-likes

Indie game highlighter Wholesome Games is hosting its very own event over on Steam with solid discounts on some of my favorite games from the last few years.

The Wholesome Games Celebration event on Steam runs until August 7, 2023 and gives fans an opportunity to find their next favorite cozy game. Although all of the games featured in the event have some kind of heartwarming or cute element to them, it covers a wide variety of genres, and many standout games are currently on sale by no less than 15% off.

I've done the hard work for you and picked out 20 games from the event that are well worth your time. The event also includes a number of games that aren't out yet but look wishlist-worthy, and you'll find several of these just below too.

Venba (15% off) - A short narrative cooking game set in the 1980s featuring tons of mouthwatering South Indian cuisine.

How to Say Goodbye (33% off) - An emotional narrative puzzle game about ghosts traveling through the afterlife.

Spirit and the Mouse (15% off) - An adorable platformer starring a little mouse who teams up with a bolt of electricity to bring light to a city.

Behind the Frame (35% off) - A Studio Ghibli-inspired puzzle game where you play as an artist working on their latest masterpieces.

To the Rescue! (75% off) - A dog shelter management simulator where you take in, care for, and rehome various four-legged friends.

Toem (33% off) - A charming adventure game that sees players set off on an expedition to meet unique characters and snap photos along the way.

The Gardens Between (80% off) - An atmospheric puzzle game that follows two childhood besties as they navigate gorgeous garden dioramas.

The First Tree (80% off) - A sentimental 3D platformer where you play as a fox cub trying to reunite with its family.

Celeste (75% off) - A famously challenging 2D platformer with a whole lot of heart and themes of mental wellbeing.

Beacon Pines (30% off) - A creepy-cute adventure game that follows little fawn Luka and his friends as they uncover the spooky secrets of their hometown.

(Image credit: Soda Den)

As for the other games that should be on your radar for when they eventually go on sale, my personal highlights include Fall of Porcupine , The Garden Path, Sticky Business, A Little to the Left , Loddlenaut, A Space for the Unbound , Fishbowl, Mineko's Night Market, and Little Kitty, Big City.