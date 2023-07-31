This relaxing game takes the fun of Power Wash Simulator underwater for you to clean the homes of cute little creatures

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, upcoming underwater adventure Loddlenaut has received a new trailer full of little Loddles.

You may recognize this relaxing game from Wholesome Snack 2022 , as well as various indie showcases since then. If it's brand new to you though, let us show you what Loddlenaut is all about. Developed by Moon Lagoon, and published by Secret Mode - who you may recognize from A Little to the Left - Loddlenaut looks like it could be one of the most adorable games of 2023.

Last week, Secret Mode released a brand new trailer for Loddlenaut and it gives future fans a real glimpse into the upcoming game. In the trailer, we get to meet Loddles - adorable Axolotl-type creatures that live in the sea. The aim of the game is to clean up pollution from the ocean floor and rescue these little creatures along the way. As the trailer reveals, this includes uncovering the little guys and guiding them through a recharge ring to clean them up.

Your new role as Loddle parent doesn't end there though, as once you've cleaned them up, you'll then need to find fruit to feed them and give them a name. These strange but adorable creatures will also evolve once they've been fed enough, resulting in brand new species of Loddle which will go on to produce even more baby Loddles, making you a Loddle grandparent. You're essentially creating a safe habitat for the sea creatures and watching them thrive in it.

Loddlenaut is set to launch sometime in the near future, with the game's Steam page listing a '2023' release window. While we wait, there is a Loddlenaut demo available to play and if you enjoy that, we highly recommend adding this one to your wishlist. Don't worry if you're not a fan of playing on PC as eventually, Moon Lagoon plans to also release this title on Nintendo Switch.