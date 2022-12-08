Live
Wholesome Snack Live Coverage - All the wholesome game stream news as it happens
Join us as we warm up for The Game Awards 2022 with some wholesome games
To warm up for The Game Awards 2022 this evening, Wholesome Games is putting on a bite-sized Wholesome Direct. Appropriately named Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition (opens in new tab), this live stream is set to feature several upcoming cute and cozy indies - and we're going to talk you through each of the announcements as they come in.
Things officially kick off today (December 8) at 4PM EST / 1PM PT / 9PM GMT but don't worry if you miss it, you can still catch up with our coverage after the event has ended. While we wait for Wholesome Snack to start, let's get into what developers and games have been confirmed to be making an appearance tonight.
Oh, and if you're wondering where to go tonight, take a look at our how to watch The Game Awards 2022 live (opens in new tab) guide.
Spirittea
If you're a fan of the Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away, as well as games like Stardew Valley, then this is a game you should look forward to seeing more of today. Thanks to a tweet (opens in new tab) from developer The Cheese Master, we now know that we're going to see more of Spirittea at today's Wholesome Snack.
Blanc
We first saw Blanc during a Nintendo Direct earlier this year where it very quickly won over the hearts of everyone (opens in new tab) thanks to its adorable fawn and wolf pup protagonists. We're about to see it again during today's Wholesome Snack as developer Casus Ludi confirmed (opens in new tab) late last month. Thankfully, we don't have to wait long for this one as Blanc is due to release on PC and Nintendo Switch on none other than Valentine's Day 2023 (Feb 14).
We were lucky enough to speak to studio founder and Blanc game designer (opens in new tab) Florent De Grissac who told us the reasoning behind the unlikely pairing.
Mail Time
We're also going to see more of the adorable mail delivery sim game Mail Time! This cottage-core-inspired title is being developed by a solo developer:
Kela van der Deijl (aka @KelaMakesGames (opens in new tab)!) If you're after a game that is literally just cuteness and good vibes, you need to look into Mail Time when it releases sometime in 2023!
We liked Mail Time so much that it even made our 7 upcoming cozy games that should be on your radar (opens in new tab) list!
Mineko's Night Market
Another developer who has shared that its game will be at the event is
Meowza Games, who will soon be bringing us Mineko's Night Market! This narrative-driven adventure game celebrates Japanese culture and will see little Mineko set up shop in a mysterious and rundown village. There's still a lot to discover about this game but one thing is for sure, it's going to have A LOT of cats in it. What's not to be excited about?!
We recently got a brand new gameplay trailer (opens in new tab) for this game and it did in fact feature lots of cats.
Tchia
First up we've got the tropical open-world adventure Tchia! The developer behind this game, Awaceb, has revealed on Twitter (opens in new tab) that its game will make an appearance and that the team has "cooked something very special to show you!" Which can only mean we're about to find out even more about the very exciting game.
We were lucky enough to experience some of this game, which you can read all about in our Tchia hands-on preview (opens in new tab).
