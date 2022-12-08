Wholesome Snack Live Coverage - All the wholesome game stream news as it happens

To warm up for The Game Awards 2022 this evening, Wholesome Games is putting on a bite-sized Wholesome Direct. Appropriately named Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition (opens in new tab), this live stream is set to feature several upcoming cute and cozy indies - and we're going to talk you through each of the announcements as they come in.

Things officially kick off today (December 8) at 4PM EST / 1PM PT / 9PM GMT but don't worry if you miss it, you can still catch up with our coverage after the event has ended. While we wait for Wholesome Snack to start, let's get into what developers and games have been confirmed to be making an appearance tonight.

Oh, and if you're wondering where to go tonight, take a look at our how to watch The Game Awards 2022 live (opens in new tab) guide.