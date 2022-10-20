7 upcoming cozy games that should be on your radar

Cozy games is a relatively new, and unofficial, genre in the gaming world, but it's one that's quickly gathered steam amongst casual and more experienced players alike. You've got your more obvious titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons , Stardew Valley , and more recently Disney Dreamlight Valley , but there's also a tonne of smaller titles that are worth your time and attention.

With so many wonderful games coming out soon, it's easy for the little guys to get lost in the shuffle. So what better way to get into the spirit of cozy season than to add some of these upcoming cozy games to your wishlist? We've got a variety of genres on this list from platformers, to puzzle games, point-and-click adventures, and more. But the one thing that all of these games have in common is that they're all guaranteed to help you kick back and relax. So here's our list of seven upcoming cozy games that you should add to your wishlist.

Fall of Porcupine

(Image credit: Buntspecht Games)

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4 & PS5.

If you were a fan of Night in the Woods, Fall of Porcupine may be your next favorite game. In this narrative-driven adventure, players take on the role of medical resident Finley as he goes about his daily life in the town of Porcupine. Check on patients, diagnose their ailments, and visit the local pub - it's all in a day's work for this pigeon. Despite its wholesome appearance, Fall of Porcupine is actually also a reflection of an unhealthy healthcare system as our doctor will come up against a number of frustrating obstacles during his training. If you can't wait until 2023 to don the lab coat and stethoscope, you can experience it earlier via the demo on Steam (opens in new tab).

How to Say Goodbye

(Image credit: ARTE France)

Platforms: PC, mobile

Another heartfelt indie worth your time is How to Say Goodbye. In this puzzle game, players will see what it's like to be a ghost after our lead character passes away. The game takes place in a familiar but disorientating world as our little ghost friend must traverse the afterlife via a series of grid-based puzzles. You'll also meet lost spirits along the way who require your help to move on. Just like Fall of Porcupine, this indie has a demo available now on Steam (opens in new tab) before it releases on November 3, 2022.

Tracks of Thought

(Image credit: Tidbits Play)

Platform: PC

Play as a lost ladybug in the cute adventure game Tracks of Thought. Whilst commuting via 'The Train', our lead ladybug, as well as everyone else aboard, mysteriously loses their memory after passing through a strange tunnel. Now that everyone is unsure of where they are heading, it's up to our little insect friend to talk to everyone in the carriage and help them to figure out where this train is going using a card-based battle-of-wits system. Just like most of the other games on this list, head to Steam (opens in new tab) to play a demo.

Mail Time

(Image credit: Freedom Games)

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch

Potentially the cutest game on this list, Mail Time sees a newly trained Mail Scout deliver letters and packages to the animal residents all over Grumblewood Grove. Leaning well into the cottage core aesthetic, Mail Time is a relaxing platformer where players will customize their own character and run, jump, and glide across an enchanting forest to deliver mail alongside their little bee friend. Literally what more could you want? Mail Time is due to release sometime in 2023.

Puzzles for Clef

(Image credit: Weasel Token)

Platform: PC

From one relaxing platformer to another. In Puzzles for Clef you play as an elegant-looking bunny called Clef who, after receiving a letter from her sister, ventures to the island of her ancestors to take part in a treasure hunt. As you can see from the screenshot above, this island is ridiculously pretty and full of puzzles for Clef to solve. The enchanting game also has a very relaxing soundtrack. You can experience a demo of Puzzles for Clef on Steam (opens in new tab) before it releases in 'Q2 2023.'

House Flipper 2

(Image credit: Frozen District)

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Perhaps not the most obvious cozy game, House Flipper 2 certainly has enough relaxing qualities to it to deserve a place on this list. If you've played the first House Flipper game, you'll already know how satisfying it is to paint a wall or clean dirt off of a window. Well, in House Flipper 2 we'll be able to do all of this and plenty more as the sequel brings a range of improvements and new features with it.

If you want to try the first game out before committing to the sequel, the original House Flipper is available on all platforms and comes with a number of DLCs. If you're happy waiting to play the sequel though, House Flipper 2 is due to release sometime in 2023.

Hello Goodboy

(Image credit: Rolling Glory Jam)

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch

As this game's title suggests, you get to play alongside a very good boy. Hello Goodboy takes players on a journey through the afterlife where a lost soul and his dog commit acts of kindness for other souls in order to pass into the world beyond. It really is as wholesome as it sounds. You'll also make decisions, solve puzzles, and meet others along the way. We can't guarantee that you won't get a little emotional during your playthrough though! Hello Goodboy is due to release in 2023.